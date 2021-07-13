George Gumataotao Francisco, fondly known as “Cisco/Saina Tang,” familian Chirik, of Chalan Pago, died in Spokane, Washington on April 20, 2019 at the age of 61. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 17 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Interment services will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
