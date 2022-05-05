George Henry Kelm, of Mongmong Toto-Maite, died April 15 at the age of 76. Last respects will be held from 1 - 1:30 p.m. May 12 at Ada’s Funeral Home in Sinajana.
George Henry Kelm
