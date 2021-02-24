George Irie Cepeda, of Liguan Terrace, Dededo, formerly of Chalan Pago, died Jan. 19 at the age of 62. Mass of Intention is being offered at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago, at 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. No Mass on Thursdays. Public viewing will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the viewing at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
