George San Nicolas Manguba, familian “Dangkulu," of Santa Rita, died Feb. 27 at the age of 67. Mass of Intention is being offered nightly at Nuestra Señora De Las Aguas in Mongmong at 6 p.m., followed by rosary at 6:30 p.m. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at Nuestra Señora De Las Aguas in Mongmong. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

