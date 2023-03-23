George Ward Harris, of Chalan Pago, died March 21 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention is at 5:30 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and at 10 a.m. Sunday, all with Rosary to follow at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 10–11:30 a.m March 29 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon and will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

