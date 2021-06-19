George William Taylor, also known as “Big John”, familian “Chamu” of Yona, died on June 14 at the age of 64. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on June 29 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
At 9:16 a.m. on Thursday, cellphone calls to the emergency 911 system could not go through.
