Georgette "Gigi" Marie Fejeran Sanchez, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Dec. 13, 2021, at the age of 44. Last respects will be held from 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 15 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

