Georgette "Gigi" Marie Fejeran Sanchez, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Dec. 13 at the age of 44. Mass of Intention is offered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita-Sumai until Dec. 21. Masses begin at 6:30 a.m. from Monday to Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday No Mass on Thursday. Funeral services are scheduled for Jan. 15. Details will be announced at a later date.

