Georgina "Totin" Alfonso Oderiong, of Machanao, Dededo, died May 17 at the age of 67. A private memorial service will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

