Gerald John Terlaje Castro II, also known as “J.R./G/Fes,” of Pago Bay, formerly of Barrigada Heights, died Sept. 4 at the age of 42. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Final blessing will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

