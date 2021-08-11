Geraldine Marie Camacho, of Mongmong, died Aug. 6 at the age of 61. Mass of Intention will be held at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. Sunday at Nuestra Señora De Las Aguas, or Our Lady of the Waters, Catholic Church in Mongmong. Viewing and last respects will be held from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Private interment service to follow at a later date.

