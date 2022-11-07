Geraldine T. “Geri"/"Dina” Quenga, of Windwards Hills, Yona, died Oct. 28 at the age of 57. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at noon at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Yona, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries