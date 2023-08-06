Gerard "Gerry" Butler Champion, familian Kotla, of Sinajana, passed away July 19 at the age of 77. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Life is Dulce
- Dulce Amor Imbo
A recent reunion with a good friend had both of us in awe that she and I have been friends for over fifteen years. We met during the first wee… Read moreThe art of nurturing lifelong friendships
- Rumiko Ishigami
Since my arrival in Guam on April 25 this year to assume my post as the consul-general of Japan, I have been looking forward to attending the … Read moreConsul-General Rumiko Ishigami 2023 Liberation Lay message
