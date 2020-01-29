Gerard "Jerry" Robert Cruz, familian "Brand" and "Lape," of Santa Rita and Inarajan, died Jan. 24 at the age of 49. Mass of Intention and rosary are being held at The Blessed Diego de San Vitores Church in Tumon: 6 p.m. Mass followed by rosary on Monday-Friday; 5:30 p.m. Mass followed by rosary on Saturday; 9 a.m. Mass followed by rosary on Sunday. Family viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 1 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Last respects will be from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 5 at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills, Yona.
