Gerardo “Wardo"/"Dådo” Emmanuel Tenorio, of Toto, died June 13 at the age of 24. Rosaries and Mass are celebrated at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily respectively through June 21 at the Father Duenas Memorial School Boy’s Chapel in Mangilao. Mass of Intention will continue 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. Sunday from June 22 to July 4 at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated July 5. Additional details are forthcoming.

