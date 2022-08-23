Geronimo Aquiningoc Castro

Geronimo Aquiningoc Castro

Geronimo “JR"/"Bull” Aquiningoc Castro, of Sinajana, died August 18, 2022 at the age of 77. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. on August 24 and 26 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Last respects will be held from 8 - 10 a.m. September 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries