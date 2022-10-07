Geronimo “JR"/"Bull” Aquiningoc Castro, of Sinajana, died Aug. 18 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 and Aug. 26 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. Sept. 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
