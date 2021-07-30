Gerson C. Cadua, of Yigo, died July 27 at the age of 53. Viewing and last respects will be held from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 4 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
