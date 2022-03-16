Gertrudes “Grandma Lucy” Paraan Orencia died March 3 at the age of 90. Mass of Christian Burial will be held from noon - 1 p.m. March 18 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Gertrudes Paraan Orencia
