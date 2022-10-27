Gianni Mae Marmar Bilon, of Yigo, died Oct. 18 at the age of 5 months old. Mass of intention is being held at 6 p.m. Nov. 7-9 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Gianni Mae Marmar Bilon
Vanessa Wills
