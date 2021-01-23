Gilbert John Rote, familian Salas/Chaka, of Agat, died Jan 18 at the age of 55. Rosary is being said nightly at 7 p.m. at 43 Mao Drive, Pagachao, Agat, and will end Jan. 26. Last respects will be held from 3-5 p.m. Jan. 29 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

