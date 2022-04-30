Gilbert “Gil Da Trill” Quinata Aguon Jr., of Humåtak, died April 4 at the age of 38. Last respects will be held from 8-11:15 a.m. May 7 at the family residence, 158 Francisco Isezaki Lane, Humåtak. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Humåtak. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

