Gilda Jereza So, of Sinajana, died on Feb. 24 at the age of 77. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 29 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.

