Gilda Jereza So, of Sinajana, died on Feb. 24 at the age of 77. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 29 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.
By the time Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero delivered her state of the Island Address Monday, travel fears sparked by the novel coronavirus cases outsi…
Ron McNinch
I am faced with the same question every day. Life is easy and opportunities fall out of the sky on Guam. This is simply not the truth. On Guam…
Gary Kuper
How bad is it at the Guam Department of Education and the Legislature when 600-plus students and staff at Benavente Middle School are left out…
