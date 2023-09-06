Gilson “Gil" Jay Santos, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 27 at the age of 29. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Private Cremation services to follow.
