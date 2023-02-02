Giovanan “Vina" /"Gio” A. San Nicolas Cruz, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Jan. 10 at the age of 54. Last respects will be held from 9:30- 11:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery.

