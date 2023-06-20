Glen Anthony Quinene Quinata, of Malesso', passed away May 29 at the age of 52. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. June 27 at San Dimas Catholic Church, Malesso'. Mass for Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Cremation to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel and Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

