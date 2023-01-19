Glen “Glen boy” Henry Naputi, of Yigo, died Jan. 14 at the age of 50. Mass of Intentions are being offered 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday - Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects will be held Jan. 25 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Mass of Christian burial to follow at noon. Private cremation to follow.

