Glen Thomas Cruz Jr., of Mongmong, died on Oct. 1 at the age of 21. Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
