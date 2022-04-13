Glen Topasna Quinata, familian Bajogo, of Humåtak, died March 27 at the age of 51. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 19 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot, followed by cremation.

Tags

Load entries