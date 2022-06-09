Glendora "Glendy" Quenga Torres Afaisen, of Barrigada, died June 2 at the age of 57. The final night of Holy Rosary will be at 7 p.m. on June 10 at 108 Schoeffel Heights, Santa Rita (Naval Mag). Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 18 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

