Glenn Derek Wong, also known as "Avy" or "Avery," of Tamuning, died May 31 at the age of 52. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weeknights, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Church, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries