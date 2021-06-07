Glenn Derek Wong, also known as "Avy" or "Avery," of Tamuning, died May 31 at the age of 52. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weeknights, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Church, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
On Sunday afternoon, before 3 p.m., Guam police officers were called to the former Mai'Ana hotel-turned apartment complex in Tamuning where th…
There are seven types of knowledge: logical and mathematical, verbal and linguistic, spatial and mechanical, musical, bodily and kinesthetic, …
Vicki Shook-Fabri and Chris Purdy
Twenty years after Sept. 11, America is about to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. For 17,000 Afghans who took a risk to support our efforts i…
