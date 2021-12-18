Glenn John Meno, of Malesso', died on Dec. 13 at the age of 56. Mass of Intention is being offered Dec. 20 to 28, except for Dec. 22 and 23: 6 a.m. on Dec. 20 and 21, 9 p.m. on Dec. 24, 7 a.m. on Dec. 25, 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, and 6 p.m. on Dec. 27 and 28 at San Dimas Church, Malesso'. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 29 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Church, Malesso'. Burial will follow at Malseeo' Cemetery.

