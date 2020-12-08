Glenn Timothy Francisco Martinez, of Mangilao, died on Nov. 24 at the age of 48. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Dec. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines.
