Glicerio "Steve" Puno Velasco, of Dededo, died Dec. 13 at the age of 83. Rosary is being said, followed by celebration of Mass, at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (lower level), and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (upper level), at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9-11:45 a.m. Dec. 30, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), followed by interment at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

