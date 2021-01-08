Gloria Crisostomo Flores, of Mangilao, died Dec. 25, 2020, at the age of 77. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 15 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Burial to follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

