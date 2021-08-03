Gloria “Doris” Dolores Lujan Balajadia, familian Paz, of Yona, formerly from Sinajana, died July 30 at the age of 80. Mass of Intention are nightly at St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Sinajana: 7 p.m. on Aug. 3-4; no Mass on Aug. 5; 7 p.m. Aug. 6. Last respects will be at on Aug. 7 with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Sinajana, followed by the public viewing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. 

