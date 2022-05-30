Gloria Fernandez Aguero, also known as “Auntie Lang,” familian Carabao, of Yona, died May 23 at the age of 78. Rosary is being said at 6:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona, until May 31. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. June 6, at 134 Fernandez Road, Yona. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona.  Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

