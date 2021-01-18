Gloria Sequitin Galarpe, of Mongmong, died Jan. 6 at the age of 87. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. PST, at the Galarpe Home in Bothell, Washington. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 30 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

