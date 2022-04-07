Goodrich Cezar Doromal

Goodrich "Bangis" Cezar Doromal, of Dededo, died March 25 at the age of 41. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 19 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

