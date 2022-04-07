Goodrich Cezar Doromal

Goodrich "Bangis" Cezar Doromal, of Dededo, died March 25 at the age of 41. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 19 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'A slap in the face': Family learns ancestral land can't be returned
- Distracted drivers to be ticketed
- Girl alleges she was raped 40 plus times; suspect charged after two alleged victims speak out
- Police: Not a kidnapping attempt
- Police investigating the death of 1-year-old girl in Dededo
- Police investigate death of baby girl
- Airman, woman charged separately in theft cases at military stores
- Two charged separately in drug possession cases
- 'I ran out of gas to get to work': $300 gas aid begins to arrive
- Santa Rita beheading defendant tells judge his family is getting death threats
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ronald McNinch
This past week I was in Washington, D.C., at the National Association of State Boards of Education meeting. In the same hotel, the National Li… Read more
- Diane Iglesias
Having been a Catholic for at least 50 years, I am very well aware of the "false teachings" that don't align with the Bible that the Roman Cat… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In