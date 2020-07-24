Grace Peredo Cruz, familian Sarasa, of Yigo, died June 25 at the age of 50. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries