Greg “Goring” Junior Babauta, familian Brotha Min, of Hågat, passed away July 2 at the age of 55. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. until July 11 at the family’s residence, hse # 144 Talisay Dr., Santa Rita. Funeral will be held on July 29. Details to be announced at a later date.

