Greg Lumbre, of Yigo, died Nov. 24 at the age of 86. Viewing and last respects will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

