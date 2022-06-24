Gregorio Biason Nejar, of Dededo, died June 20 at the age of 83. Mass, followed by rosary, will be celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays (lower level), and 5 p.m. weekends (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo, ending June 29. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. July 6 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo (lower level). Private cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

