Gregorio “Greg”/“Tiger” Cardinas Calvo IV, of Tamuning, died recently at the age of 53. Last respects will be held April 22 at Life in The Son Christian Fellowship in Tamuning, with public viewing from 9:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and memorial service from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Christian burial/interment service will follow at the Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

