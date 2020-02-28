Gregorio Guzman Borja
Gregorio Guzman Borja, of Santa Rita, died Feb. 27 at the age of 61. Mass of Intention is being held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita: 5 p.m. Saturday; 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday; and 6:30 a.m. on Monday to Wednesday. No Mass on Thursday. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 - 11:30 a.m. March 6 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at noon. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
