Gregory “Greg"/"Oting” Cepeda Duenas, familian Cabesa/Cocora, of Barrigada, passed away July 4 at the age of 61. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente Church, Barrigada. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

