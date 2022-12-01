Gregory "Bo'du" John Babauta, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Nov. 26 at the age of 50. Rosary is being prayed daily at noon via Facebook Live. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Interment services will follow immediately at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hågat.

