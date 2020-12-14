Gregory Vincent Acosta, of Yigo, died on Nov. 20 at the age of 37. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Dec. 15 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery in Nimitiz Hill.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Will you get the COVID-19 shot?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘All I saw was her and all the blood’
- 1,040 tax refund checks being mailed for June filers
- 1,040 tax refund checks being mailed for June filers
- Complaint: Teen hit elderly woman with hammer ‘five to ten times’
- AG: Officers face homicide investigation
- ‘She will always be there for us’
- Man pulled over for no seat belt allegedly caught with meth
- Teen arrested in attempted murder of Sinajana woman
- Leptospirosis cases reported on Guam
- Detectives investigating case involving an injured elderly woman
Images
Videos
"Quid pro quo" - Latin for "something given or received for something else," states Merriam-Webster, or in regular speak, "I scratch your back… Read more
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
Maybe Guam should take a look at our bigger brother Hawaii where they have borrowed $750 million to cover their government payroll and then ad… Read more
- Kyle Dahilig
The first time I ever spoke on public record was in 2018. I was 17 at the time and shared my story about my family’s shopping experience in Ja… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In