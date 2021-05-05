Gregory William Harris, also known as “Greg," familian Eggie, of Yigo, died recently at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. May 15 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Masks will be required per COVID-19 protocols. Livestream will be available at www.adasmortuary.com.
