Grilda Espinosa Dangate, of Liguan Terrace, Dededo, died Jan. 31 at the age of 68. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb 24 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

Load entries